Solidarity Fund to scale down operations at the end of September

Johannesburg - The Solidarity Fund which has raised up to R3.47 billion in Covid relief funding since its establishment in 2020 as part of the rapid-response to the pandemic will scale down operations at the end of September. The decision, which was made by the board of the Solidarity Fund and announced earlier this year in a statement, stated that the fund would not completely cease to exist, but would rather continue in a downsized state which would allow for the fund to be revived rapidly and effectively should another national crisis happen again.

According to an update shared of quarter 2 of 2022, over the past two years the fund has been a pillar to different sectors with R3bn of the funds having been allocated as follows: In the Health Response Pillar, R2.2bn was allocated which has contributed to the refurbishment of hospitals such as, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH), Cecilia Makiwane modular Covid-19 100-bed hospital as well at the rapid roll-out of vaccinations across the country. In the Humanitarian Pillar, R430m was allocated towards the Farming Inputs Voucher programme which was aimed at providing support to farmers during difficult times.

The Behavioural Change Pillar received a total of R505m. The fund has also extended its reach outside of the Covid-19 scope by providing a rapid-response for the July unrest aftermath and the tragic KZN floods which left thousands destitute. The fund’s partnership with the National Economic Fund (NEF), continues to help affected small businesses re-establish trade, save jobs and support local supply lines.

The fund in partnership with the NEF established the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund (HCRF) which raised R598m to assist affected small businesses re-establish trade, save jobs and support local supply lines following the unrest in July 2021. The Solidarity Fund’s Didi Masoetsa said: “The partnership with the NEF has saved more than 4 988 jobs through R273m grant funding, cutting across various sectors in both KZN and Gauteng provinces.” The latest fund was the Solidarity Fund Floods Response which raised R30m, including R5.5m redirected within the Solidarity Fund.

Masoetsa said: “After the devastating floods in April 2022 that impacted KZN and the Eastern Cape, the Solidarity Fund resolved to support and augment national government response to the floods and the resultant after-effects on both infrastructure and broader society in these areas.” Many other efforts have also been made in the tenure of the Solidarity Fund as with full confidence in the work and impact of the fund and use of funds donated and raised through this fund. “The plan to downscale the fund by September continues as scheduled. Almost all the interventions undertaken under the Covid-19 response pillars, as well as the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund, are either complete or in the process of being completed. The Solidarity Fund Floods Response is a rapid response intervention that is intended to provide immediate aid and will be wrapped up by September,” said Masoetsa.

