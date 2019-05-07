The DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga went around the CBD, where he spoke to residents in an attempt to sway possible voters. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga went around central business district on Tuesday morning, where he randomly spoke to residents in a last-minute attempt to sway possible voters a day ahead of the general elections. The former Tshwane mayor appealed to South Africans registered to vote in the national polls, to exercise their democratic right and participate in the elections on Wednesday, 8 May.

"We've been doing our last-minute push. We've been going to our transport hubs ... we have been going through special votes checking people that have indicated their support," said Msimanga as he interacted with different residents of Pretoria.

"We are luckily joined here by the regional chairperson of the DA in Gauteng, Ntate Abel Tau. We have been moving around since 6 o'clock.

"We've been engaging the taxi operators, and we have been engaging with commuters. The mood is exciting. People are asking for change and we want to make sure that we bring that change.

"Throughout the day, we will be engaging with community members, we will be going through the hubs. Later on I will be at Park station [Johannesburg central] where will be engaging commuters and taxi operators."

Msimanga said his party was fighting voter apathy, particularly among young people.

"The idea is to make sure that every voter, that is eligible to vote, actually does come out to vote and vote for change. We've heard of people saying they are not going to vote, especially young people who do not see the point of voting.

"We are using this opportunity to explain to them that voting is very much important. If you don't vote, you don't have a say in how the country is governed."

Msimanga said instead of protesting on the streets, communities should use their ballot power to determine the future of the nation.

"I don't subscribe to the notion of people protesting on the streets. If you want to protest, use your ballot paper to state your strongest case. That is what we are pushing for," said Msimanga.

He said the DA hopes the 6th national and provincial elections on Wednesday, 8 May, will be held in peace across South Africa.

"We are hoping that, first of all, there is continued peace as South African elections have been for a long time. We hope that there will not be disruption of voting stations and that democracy at the end of the day must be the winner. South Africans at the end of the day must be the winner."

The election mood was evident on Pretoria streets on Tuesday, with pedestrians donning their favourite political party regalia - mainly the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress.

