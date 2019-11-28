Durban - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says it’s regrettable that some elements of the country’s globally acclaimed constitution maintains the status quo of oppression.
Mkhwebane says among the issues the constitution protects is the Reserve Bank and lamented that it cannot be touched because it is protected to an extent that even when it is failing to deliver for the good of the larger population, it cannot be touched.
She was answering a range of questions during her office’s public engagement with various sectors in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.