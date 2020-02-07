Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise has promised that she would apply the rules of Parliament when the EFF tries to disrupt the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This follows a threat by the EFF that it would not allow Ramaphosa to address the House until he had fired Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. The EFF has since 2014 been disrupting the sittings of the House.
This led to Parliament to hire former police officers as protection service officers.
Modise said yesterday that they would not allow the disruption of the Chamber by the EFF. “There is one item on the agenda and it is to receive the State of the Nation Address. We are entertaining that item because the agenda is decided by the president,” said Modise.
She said there was nothing being done behind the scenes except to stick to the rules of the House.