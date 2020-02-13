Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that power utility Eskom’s capacity will be increased through renewable energy, natural gas, hydro-power, battery storage and coal.
Delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Ramaphosa said: “We will initiate the procurement of emergency power from projects that can deliver electricity into the grid within three to 12 months from approval”.
He also promised that his administration would open bid window 5 of the renewable energy independent power producers and work with them to accelerate the completion of window 4 projects.