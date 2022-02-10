Sona 2022: About R96bn set aside for Infrastructure Fund to help ignite economy - Ramaphosa

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa says about R96 billion will go towards a pipeline of projects – which include student accommodation, social housing, telecommunications, water and sanitation and transport – with state entities. The president referred to infrastructure as the central point to economic reconstruction and recovery.

The government is to make an investment of R1.8bn in bulk infrastructure, which will unlock seven private sector projects to the value of R133bn, Ramaphosa said. "The Infrastructure Fund is at the centre of this effort, with a R100 billion allocation from the fiscus over 10 years. “Several catalytic projects to the value of R21 billion are expected to start construction this year. Of this, R2.6 billion is contributed by the government, and the balance from the private sector and developmental finance institutions,” he said.

The government intends to build more than 90 bridges this year through the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme. “For millions of South Africans in rural areas, roads and bridges provide access to markets, employment opportunities and social services. Yet, many children still have to brave overflowing rivers to reach schools, and motorists have to battle impassable roads to reach the next town. “We are therefore upscaling the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme to deliver 95 bridges a year from the current 14,” the president said.