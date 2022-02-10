Sona 2022 in pictures

President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Speaker of Parliament and Amos Masondo at the Cape Town City Hall where he will be delivering the State of the Nation Address for 2022.Photo Ayanda Ndamane/Africannewsagency(ANA)Sona 2022 in picturesBy IOL Reporter 1h agoShare this article:ShareTweetShareShareShareEmailShareCape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the nation address at City Hall in Cape Town on Thursday.The 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Town City Hall. Photo: Jaco Marais/South African PoolA Police helicopter circling the Cape Town City Hall where this year's State of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)The SA Army band at the State of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).SANDF members at the State of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)Praise singer Mosimanegape Jeremiah Jason (31), from Taung, North West. Photo: Jaco Marais/South African PoolMembers of the EFF arrive in the National Assembly singing and dancing. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolActing Chief Justige Raymond Zondo in the green robe. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolCape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and his wife, Carla. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolMembers of the EFF arrive in the National Assembly led by leader Julius Malema. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolMembers of the EFF remain seated as the president walks to the podium to deliver his state of the nation address. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolFormer president Thabo Mbeki (3rd from the left). PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolDr. Tshepo Motsepe, wife of President Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO: Jaco Marais/South African PoolSouth Africa - Cape Town - 10 February 2022 - 3 SANDF jets forms part of a flypast over the Cape Town CBD at the start of SONA 2022. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)IOLCyril RamaphosaParliamentShare this article:ShareTweetShareShareShareEmailShare