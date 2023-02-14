Political parties debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament from Tuesday. Ramaphosa delivered his SONA 2023 last Thursday, declaring a State of Disaster in light of South Africa’s energy crisis and saying there would be a minister of electricity in the presidency appointed.

Parliament debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address

DA leader John Steenhuisen says that if former president Jacob Zuma’s presidency was dubbed “nine wasted years”, Cyril Ramaphosa’s president has been “five disastrous years“. Steenhuisen says the DA is the only party that can save South Africa. “Latest polling shows we’re just 10 percentage points behind the ANC,“ Steenhuisen says.

“The next government will either be an ANC-led coalition, or a DA-led coalition.” UPDATE: First on the podium is ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina who will have the opportunity to address the Sitting for 14 mins.

She says the President has placed the peoples interests at the centre of his #SONA2023. Majodina says those Parliamentarians who stormed the podium where President Ramaphosa sat last Thursday must be dealt with. "We are not a violent nation... We know how to handle our problems," she says. Majodina says there will be "lots of hot air" that will be blown today by opposition parties criticising the national government. But she appeals with the nation to trust the governments plans and solutions to the number of issues plaguing the country.

She says the President has placed the peoples interests at the centre of his #SONA2023@IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 14, 2023 Sparks expected to fly in Sona debate Sparks are expected to fly when political parties debate the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Thursday. In the debate on Tuesday, the ANC has brought in its senior leaders, including Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela, to give details on the issues raised by Ramaphosa.

