President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under pressure from political parties to deliver on his promises, including fixing the economy, cracking down on infrastructure damage, end load shedding and attend to the port and rail network problems at Transnet. Cosatu has called on Ramaphosa to make an intervention in the economy and get more young people into the labour market.

The Congress of the People (Cope), Build One South Africa (Bosa) and the GOOD Party, said the State of the Nation Address was too little too late, as the country was already in serious trouble with a weak economy, ailing State-Owned Entities and lack of delivery of services. Municipalities have not been able to deliver services, with more than 30 under administration. The healthcare system was crumbling and eduction in crisis.

They said the sixth administration has failed to deliver in the past five years. Cope said the Sona will be a damp squib, as it was Ramaphosa’s last address before the elections. It said everything was collapsing, despite many promises.

“Crippling levels of load shedding have a destructive effect on the economy, jobs, lives, and livelihoods. Nationwide water problems, collapsing ports, roads, railways, and other critical economic infrastructure have led to stagnant economic growth. “Businesses, the engines of growth, are collapsing, while some have closed shop. The 6% budget deficit and empty fiscus impose unpopular austerity measures, leading to service delivery deterioration,” said Cope. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said Ramaphosa has failed to deliver on jobs.

There was an increase in unemployment during his time in office. Maimane also said Ramaphosa’s government lost investor confidence. The government has not had the ability to grow the economy in the last five years.

He said Ramaphosa must not make any promises, as he will not deliver on any of the promises he makes on Thursday. This was his last Sona before the elections. Ramaphosa is expected to announce the election date in the next few days. Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron said they need to hear from the president how he planned to tackle socio-economic challenges.

Violent crime and gender-based violence cases have increased. Herron said Ramaphosa must address the economic growth crisis. The economy has not grown significantly to create jobs.

The energy crisis has not been resolved and it was time for a solution. The Public Servants Association (PSA) said Ramaphosa must make interventions to grow the economy, resolve the energy crisis, reduce unemployment, and fight crime and corruption. It said these issues were long-standing issues on the agenda of the State.

However, the PSA warned that the crises in ports and rail network were a stumbling block to economic growth. DA leader John Steenhuisen said the government has failed to deliver on anything. He said Ramaphosa will make more empty promises on Thursday.