Sona debate: MPs set to continue with attacks against one another

MPs are expected to continue launching attacks against one another’s parties and policies on the second day of the debate on the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, after the events on Monday when there were blistering accusations. It was the DA and EFF who fired the first salvo on Monday when they accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of not sticking to his guns on policies and leading a state that was not addressing socio-economic challenges.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa had even left many jobless people disillusioned when he said it was the private sector that created jobs and not the government. DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had copied its manifesto with the policy interventions he announced in the Sona. But ANC ministers and senior MPs did not take the fight lying down, insisting that the government was on track.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the DA lacked leadership and it was facing a “bloodbath” from Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA. She said the DA has lost support from ActionSA over the past few months and would continue to do so. Police Minister Bheki Cele accused Malema of conspiring with national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to remove him from his position.