President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation address in Parliament. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night "sodomised" the hopes of the country, little-known new political group Christians of South Africa (COSA) said in a statement released on Friday. "Without fixed deadlines or practical commitment, the address was engineered to appease the gallery and silence critical people-centred voices. Today's SONA was a refurbished, tried and tested pillow talk of the year 2019. The new dawn is yet again falsified - SONA sodomised our hopes for tomorrow," said pastor Derick Mosoana, COSA president.

Mosoana said Ramaphosa saying "we will investigate" wrongdoing was "rhetoric" and a chorus sung since the country first attained democracy in 1994.

"[On Thursday] the country [waited] in great anticipation for the outgoing state President to address them on government's commitments for the year ahead. Sadly, in all his 26-paged speech, Ramaphosa said nothing. He made no mention of the VBS Bank Heist and made no commitment to arrest any politician implicated by the testimonies at the Zondo Commission. This rhetoric "we will investigate" is a chorus ever sung from 1994 without actions," said Mosoana.

He said that if COSA was elected to parliament, it would "move swiftly" in creating policies for youth, break up Eskom's "monopoly", get rid of the tender system and "introduce compulsory retirement age for all politicians".

"We remain committed to building a Christ-centred government that will defend, promote and uphold biblical principles. Ramaphosa remains a Jacob Zuma that went to a private Catholic school," said Mosoana.

