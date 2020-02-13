Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address would be a failure if he did not address the jobs bloodbath which was currently plaguing the country, trade union federation Cosatu said.
Ramaphosa will deliver his fourth SONA on Thursday night.
Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal said Ramaphosa had to clearly pronounce how he aimed to deal with the jobs bloodbath and rising unemployment.
Cosatu's KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize, called on Ramaphosa to come out clearly on how his government intends to resolve the problems of State Owned Enterprises "such as Eskom and SAA which are currently underperforming".
Mkhize said Cosatu in KZN was also deeply concerned by the appalling level of retrenchments and mass dismissals of workers with the unemployment rate in the country currently at 29.1%.