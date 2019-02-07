resident Cyril Ramaphosa smiles just before he addresses the nation. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the National Address in Parliament on Thursday. Here are five things you need to know: * Eskom

Ramaphosa said government will immediately start on a process of splitting Eskom into three different companies focusing on generation, transmission and distribution. "We need to take bold decisions and decisive action. The consequences may be painful, but they will be even more devastating if we delay."

* New Directorate to investigate corruption

A special investigative directorate will be set up within the National Prosecuting Authority to deal with serious corruption and state capture, Ramaphosa said. "In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries. It will identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption."

* Fast track land reforms for small scale farmers and housing

Ramaphosa also told the House that they will fast-track the land reform and a panel was helping out. He told Parliament that land parcels owned by the State had been identified for redistribution as part of accelerating land reform. "As part of accelerating land reform, we have identified land parcels owned by the State for redistribution. Strategically located land will be released to address human settlement needs in urban and peri-urban areas," he said.

* Election date

Ramaphosa announced that the 2019 national elections will be held on May 8. He took this opportunity to urge citizens to vote. "I have engaged with the Independent Electoral Commission and also with the Premiers of all provinces, and intend to proclaim the 8th of May 2019 as the date of the election."

* Early Childhood Education

This year there will be two years of compulsory ECD for all children before they enter Grade 1, Ramaphosa said. Government will migrate early childhood education centres from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education. He said 700 000 children were accessing early childhood education during the most recent financial year, and ECD centres had been established as a firm foundation which was integral to the education system.