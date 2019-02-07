President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Parliament - A panel of experts established to advise the government on its land reform programme was expected to table its report by the end of March. This was one of the initiatives to fast-track the national land reform programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament on Thursday.

"An advisory panel of experts headed by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, established to advise the government on its land reform programme, is expected to table its report by the end of March 2019."

Ramaphosa made the remarks while delivering the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.

"We will support the work of the Constitutional Review Committee tasked with the review of Section 25 of the Constitution to unambiguously set out provisions for the expropriation of land without compensation," the president said.

"Alongside this constitutional review process, we tasked the Deputy President to lead the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform to fast-track land reform."

He told Parliament that land parcels owned by the state had been identified for redistribution as part of accelerating land reform.

"As part of accelerating land reform, we have identified land parcels owned by the state for redistribution. Strategically located land will be released to address human settlement needs in urban and peri-urban areas," he said.

African News Agency/ANA