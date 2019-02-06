Parliament - Preparations for the State of the Nation address (Sona) were well underway on Wednesday as workers prepared the parliamentary precinct for the pomp and ceremony that accompanies the opening of Parliament. Security arrangements were also being solidified and a large contingent of police officers and K9 unit members could be seen milling around the parliamentary precinct.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second Sona on Thursday at 19h00. In the hours beforehand, MPs, as is customary, will pose for the cameras on the red carpet, decked out in their colourful finery.

Members of the military were also on Wednesday busy with rehearsals for the procession that accompanies the annual event. The sound of jets could be heard in the CBD as the South African Air Force prepared for the fly past which will take place before the president enters the National Assembly on Thursday night.

African News Agency (ANA)