Parliament - In his second State of the Nation Address to Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out the government's five main priorities, with accelerating inclusive growth and job creation topping the list. "These are tasks that will underpin everything that we do this year," Ramaphosa said in the speech, delivered three months before the first national elections of the post- Zuma era.

"Firstly, we must accelerate inclusive economic growth and create jobs."

He listed the second imperative as improving the education system to ensure that the country could develop the skills it needed.

"Thirdly, we are duty-bound to improve the conditions of life for all South Africans, especially the poor. Fourthly, we have no choice but to step up the fight against corruption and state capture."

He said the fifth priority was to strengthen the capacity of the state to address the needs of the people.

African News Agency/ANA