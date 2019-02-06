President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address as pressure mounts on him to act on corruption and clean up the state. Picture: Supplied by GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his second State of the Nation Address as pressure mounts on him to act on corruption and clean up the state.



Ramaphosa has promised in recent days to fix the ailing economy and turn around State-Owned Entities.





The Sona on Thursday comes as the EFF has threatened to disrupt it unless Ramaphosa comes clean on Bosasa.





Ramaphosa has said the R500 000 donated by Bosasa for his campaign to become the ANC president has been put in a trust account until the matter was finalised.





The president also confirmed that he met with the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to clarify his position on the R500 000 donation by Bosasa.





DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday the country was on a wrong path as the ANC has failed to deliver on the promises of 1994.





However, Ramaphosa assured investors in Davos that the country was on the right track.





He also repeated this at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that they would not allow SOEs like Eskom to collapse.





This gave the sector an assurance after one mining company complained that Eskom was putting them at risk.





However, the issue of the economy and SOEs are not the only issues Ramaphosa has to deal with in the Sona on Thursday.





The healthcare system and the education system are also under pressure.





The issue of the debt is also a problem as it approaches 60% of the Gross Domestic Product.





The debt is one of the biggest expenditure items in the Budget.



