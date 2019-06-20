President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given a glimpse of the multi-pronged approach the government is taking to tackle rampant crime in the country.



More than 5 000 students are currently registered for basic training in South African Police Service's training colleges, Ramaphosa said during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.





The president said that government envisages that the number of new SAPS recruits will increase to 7 000 people per cycle over the next two intakes.





Ramaphosa's remark was part of his response to complaints from crime-ridden communities across South Africa about a lack of adequate policing.





"Let us work together to ensure that violent crime is at least halved over the next decade," the president said.





He said the first step is to increase police visibility by employing more police and create a more active role for citizens through effective community policing forums.





He said they are working with civil society organizations on strategies to end gender based violence and femicide.





"Following intensive consultations and engagements, we are working towards the establishment of the GBV and Femicide Council and a National Strategic Plan that will guide all of us, wherever we are, in our efforts to eradicate this nation scourge," Ramaphosa said.





He said they are capacitating and equipping the police and court system to support survivors of gender-based violence.





Ramaphosa also said that government is stepping up the fight against drug syndicates through the implementation of the National Anti-Gang Strategy and revised National Drug Master Plan.





