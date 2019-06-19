President Ramaphosa preparing his speech ahead of SONA.Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said it was all systems go ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) set to take place on Thursday. Ramaphosa and Modise briefed the media on the steps of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

They spoke after the president and presiding officers undertook a state of readiness inspection for the SONA.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his third SONA at 7pm as South Africa's sixth democratic administration takes charge.

“I’m quite relaxed, I’ve been taken through the process by the Speaker and the chairperson of the NCOP. They were actually telling me what to say. They have already written the speech so I was reciting the speech they have written,” Ramaphosa joked.

Ramaphosa said it was an important address, taking into account where South Africa was as a country.

“Where the economy did not perform well in the last quarter, so there are quite a lot of challenges we face as a nation which we have to address.”

“I’ll be speaking to all South Africans and I’ll be addressing a number of issues that cut across the issues that are of a concern to all of us. Out of this, we hope that we will be able to dream big as South Africans and reach out for the stars,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Modise said she would, together with National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo, maintain order in the House.

“I will be wearing a velvet dress so you can be assured that I will be very velvety,” she said with a smile.

Modise said it was all systems go and they expected to start and finish on time with almost all guests confirming their attendance.

African News Agency (ANA)