Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered into the National Assembly by Khoisan praise singer Bradley Van Sitters, who became an instant hit on Twitter and social media last night.

Van Sitters animated entry of the president was well-received by those watching, and caused goosebumps for some - like under fire ambassador Zindzi Mandela.

But thousands of those watching had no idea what Van Sitters was actually saying as Ramaphosa strolled in to deliver his address.

Van Sitters has provided an English translation of what he said. Relive the moment by watching the video and reading the translation below the video.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video 'Let everything live please, we are very weak, from thirst and hunger' - Khoisan praise singer Bradley Van Sitters was an instant Sona hit as he ushered the president in, here’s what he actually said. Video: Parliament

Language of our ancestors

language of our fore parents

Language of my mother

My language

Welcome to ||Hui!Gaeb (Cape Town)

Our leader welcome

Creator bless the words of this leader so it can strengthen us

Let the name of the Creator Tsui||Goatse be lifted high

We honour,

We are in praise and we are thankful that the Creator carried us through the day

Please guard over us during the night

Creator help us to unite for our heritage

Creator bless our coming in and bless our going out

Bless everything that is said and bless everything that is heard

Bless us in our journey to inherit the Kingdom of the Heavens

Our Creator

Creator of our ancestors

Our father Tsui ||Goatse

Oh let it rain

Let everything live please

We are very weak

From thirst and hunger

Let us eat the veldkos

Aren't thou not our Creator that we might honour thee

Our Father

Tsui ||Goatse