Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered into the National Assembly by Khoisan praise singer Bradley Van Sitters, who became an instant hit on Twitter and social media last night.
Van Sitters animated entry of the president was well-received by those watching, and caused goosebumps for some - like under fire ambassador Zindzi Mandela.
But thousands of those watching had no idea what Van Sitters was actually saying as Ramaphosa strolled in to deliver his address.
Van Sitters has provided an English translation of what he said. Relive the moment by watching the video and reading the translation below the video.
Language of our ancestors
language of our fore parents
Language of my mother
My language
Welcome to ||Hui!Gaeb (Cape Town)
Our leader welcome
Creator bless the words of this leader so it can strengthen us
Let the name of the Creator Tsui||Goatse be lifted high
We honour,
We are in praise and we are thankful that the Creator carried us through the day
Please guard over us during the night
Creator help us to unite for our heritage
Creator bless our coming in and bless our going out
Bless everything that is said and bless everything that is heard
Bless us in our journey to inherit the Kingdom of the Heavens
Our Creator
Creator of our ancestors
Our father Tsui ||Goatse
Oh let it rain
Let everything live please
We are very weak
From thirst and hunger
Let us eat the veldkos
Aren't thou not our Creator that we might honour thee
Our Father
Tsui ||GoatseIOL