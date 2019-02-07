President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Government would support small-scale emerging farmers who were working the land and needed support to fully develop their businesses, said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of The Nation address in parliament on Thursday night. "There are around 250 000 small emerging farmers who are working the land and need support in fully developing their businesses. Through an accelerated programme of land reform, we will work to expand our agricultural output and promote economic inclusion," he said.

Ramaphosa said government's policy and legislative interventions would ensure that more land was made available for agriculture, industrial development and human settlements.

"I wish to commend the many South Africans who participated in the work of the Constitutional Review Committee in the dialogue that ensued through the length and the breadth of the country.

"I applaud the members of the Constitutional Review Committee for remaining focused throughout this period and sifting through the submissions that were made by ordinary South Africans and their organisations," he added.

African News Agency (ANA)