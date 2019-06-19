President Ramaphosa preparing his speech ahead of SONA.Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Durban - South African Hindu Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee says that one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s areas of focus on Thursday when he delivers the State of the Nation Address should be to allay the fears of minority groups of being sidelined in the country’s affairs. Trikamjee, who will be attending the SONA, says that he was looking to Ramaphosa to effectively calm the atmosphere of uncertainty that had prevailed in the country for the past six months.

“There is the issue of minority groups who have been threatened about their future in the country. What is the future of minority groups in this country? Are minority groups still safe in terms of their protection by the constitution?” Trikamjee asked.

He also questioned whether there was a looming threat of minority groups being sidelined because there was a desire by some sections of the majority group to “effectively exercise total control over what happens in South Africa”.

“There is also the issue of how we’re going to deal with corruption because everybody in the country is waiting expectantly on the president on what is going to happen to people who have been fingered in the commission (State Capture Commission of Inquiry) for their so called corrupt activities,” Trikamjee said.

Political Bureau