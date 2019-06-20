President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/Pool Photo via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – President Cyril announced in the National Assembly on Thursday that his suit for the State of the Nation Address had been bought at House of Monatic. "The suit, the shirt and the tie I am wearing today was locally made by South African textile workers working at the House of Monatic here in Saltriver, Cape Town. Let us all buy locally-made goods to drive up demand in our economy," Ramaphosa said.

If you live in Cape Town, you would know the name, but here's some information about this retailer.

House of Monatic is a trouser and jacket maker and retailer situated in Victoria Road in Salt River that has been operating for about 100 years.

House of Monatic owns and manufactures formal wear brands such as Viyella, Carducci, Csquared and Monatic.

These brands are sold through their own retail stores, as well as through Stuttafords stores.

In 1998 JSE-listed investment company Brimstone Investment Corporation took over House of Monatic.

Earlier this year Brimstone executives said that the retailer might face closure if its operations do not improve following a “right-sizing”.

