Thursday, February 9, 2023

SONA2023 LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address as it happens

Parliament’s Presiding Officers, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, inspected the infrastructural readiness of the Cape Town City Hall to host the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA). Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 9m ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his seventh State of the Nation Address on Thursday in the midst of a crippling energy crisis, a slowing economy, a pandemic of violence against women and children, and rising unemployment.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the State of the Nation Address

Video: Tracey Adams

Graphic: Timothy Alexander/African News Agency (ANA)

WATCH: Mounted Police patrol Cape Town CBD ahead of SONA 2023

Video: Armand Hough

SONA2023: Everything you need to know about the State of the Nation address and how it is convened

The State of the Nation address, or more commonly referred to as Sona, is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and one of the rare occasions that brings together the three arms of the state under one roof.

Sona provides the president with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of the government and to set out the government’s programme of action. Traditionally, the president makes key government announcements during this important joint sitting of Parliament.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

