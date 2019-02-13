Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Parliament - The ANC continued to face attack from opposition parties over its handling of the Eskom crisis, lack of jobs and poor education system. But ANC members have defended the track record of the government in the last 25 years.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chief Whip Seiso Mohai and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told MPs, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, they were on track and improving the economy.

Geordin Hill-Lewis of the DA said the country was facing a crisis in all fronts because the government was not capable of addressing challenges.

He said the ANC had destroyed the Scorpions and de-fanged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

However, the ANC was now bringing back the Scorpions.

Hill-Lewis also said the ANC has failed to fix the ailing Eskom.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald said President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed to act against the erosion of the State during the time of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

But Mohai said over the years the ANC has contributed to the growth and development of the State. He said Special Economic Zones play a key role in the economy.

“According to the official records of the Department of Trade and Industry, these Special Economic Zones have 115 operational investors with an investment value of R11, 6 billion with a further R34, 4bn investment commitments,” said Mohai.

Motshekga said they were dealing with schools with pit latrines.

Ramaphosa raised this issue during his Sona last year.

Motshekga said there were various initiatives to clamp down on this problem.

Politics Hub