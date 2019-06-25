Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema participates in the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Tuesday challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to "come clean" on who donated to his campaign to become leader of the governing party in 2017. Speaking during the debate on the President's State of the Nation Address, Malema said his party would have no alternative but to engage in impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa if he is not transparent about the donations.

"Mr President, we will not win a fight against corruption if the president is involved in allegations of money laundering," the fiery EFF leader said.

"We want the president to come clean, to explain and take the country into his confidence as to who are the people who donated money to the CR17 campaign and what do they stand to benefit."

Malema was referring to a pending report by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who earlier this month wrote to the president, informing him that he had been implicated in her investigation into the R500 000 his campaign received from Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson.

Watson was at the centre of allegations in the state capture inquiry that he had paid politicians and government officials in exchange for lucrative contracts with the State worth billions of rand.

Malema told Ramaphosa that if he made a "mistake", he should confess to the country and put his fate in the hands of the electorate.

"We want a president that is ethical, a president that is honest, a president that opens up and says how do we fix this mistake that was committed in my name."

African News Agency/ANA