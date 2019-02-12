PAID?: Commission Secretary Dr. Khotso de Wee

Parliament - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has been left off the hook from being asked questions and heckled by MPs on his links with Bosasa as he was delivering his maiden speech. EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stood up and asked National Council of Provinces deputy chairperson Papi Tau if it was Mantashe’s maiden speech.

“Is it his maiden speech?” asked Ndlozi.

Tau confirmed and the rules of Parliament allow that MPs and ministers who deliver their maiden speech cannot be heckled.

Mantashe also said in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate on Tuesday it was his maiden speech.

“It’s my maiden speech, nobody must heckle. It’s my maiden speech,” Mantashe told MPs.

During the debate earlier, MPs from the opposition called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against people implicated in corruption with Bosasa.

They said Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, senior ANC MP Vincent Smith and Mantashe must be axed from their positions due to the allegations on Bosasa.

This followed explosive evidence from the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture that senior ANC officials received kickbacks and benefits from the facilities management company.

Mantashe at the weekend took journalists to his properties in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng to show that Bosasa was not involved in the security measures installed.

Mantashe was appointed to the Cabinet last year in February after Ramaphosa became president.

Mokonyane has said he will defend herself in the Zondo Commission.

Malema said it would not harm anybody if people implicated in the Bosasa scandal stepped aside.

