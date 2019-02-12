President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address in Parliament. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to come under fire from opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday over the crisis at Eskom. Despite assuring the nation last Thursday that Eskom will be split into three entities, one for generation, the other one for distribution and transmission, the crisis is not over at the power utility with load-shedding hitting the country.

On top of the list of questions from MPs in Tuesday’s debate on the SONA will be on Eskom.

The DA has already proposed that a special debate be held in Parliament on the crisis at Eskom.

Eskom is sitting with a debt of R419 billion and Ramaphosa said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will next week release details in dealing with the matter.

Other than Eskom Ramaphosa will face questions from MPs on the Bosasa scandal.

EFF leader Julius Malema said last Thursday they did not disrupt the SONA because Ramaphosa had met their demands on Bosasa.

This includes answering the questions they had and releasing the statements he gave to the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa is also expected to face questions on the crisis in higher education.

This was after a wave of student protests across the country.

One student was killed at the Durban University of Technology. But students protests are still continuing at other universities.