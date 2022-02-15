SOPA 2022: Unemployment in the Western Cape spiked by more than 130 000, says Alan Winde
Share this article:
Cape Town - The Western Cape’s unemployment rate went up by 132 000, says Premier Alan Winde.
He referred to the high number of joblessness as a second pandemic.
The period in review was as of the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.
The premier delivered the State of the Province Address in Velddrif on Tuesday.
“The significant loss of jobs during the pandemic has meant that this delicate balance has been damaged, and many other areas that determine progress have worsened because of it. That is why our single biggest priority in the year ahead must be to create an environment where the private sector creates jobs and lots of them. We must fight back against our pandemic of joblessness,” Winde said.
The impact of the pandemic and the lockdown contributed significantly to job losses.
Last week, while delivering the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the damper Covid-19 put on jobs. He said in order to revive economic growth, the country needed fundamental change and reforms.
According to Winde, job creation will be the provincial government’s obsession. “But for this to be made a reality, we will need to invest what resources we have at our disposal carefully so that we get the best possible outcome, helping the private sector create the most possible jobs, in a sustainable and inclusive way.
“There are clear pathways to achieve this objective: firstly and most importantly, in facilitating private sector investment that creates jobs. Secondly, and linked to this, to invest in catalytic infrastructure that responds to their needs, making it easier for them to grow and employ more people,” he said.
Read Premier Alan Winde’s full State of the Province speech below:
Political Bureau