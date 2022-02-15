SOPA 2022: Unemployment in the Western Cape spiked by more than 130 000, says Alan Winde

He referred to the high number of joblessness as a second pandemic.

The period in review was as of the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

The premier delivered the State of the Province Address in Velddrif on Tuesday.

“The significant loss of jobs during the pandemic has meant that this delicate balance has been damaged, and many other areas that determine progress have worsened because of it. That is why our single biggest priority in the year ahead must be to create an environment where the private sector creates jobs and lots of them. We must fight back against our pandemic of joblessness,” Winde said.