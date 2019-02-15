North West Premier Job Mokgoro during his state of the province address. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Mahikeng - Progress has been made to restore order in North West, provincial Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday. "We can today, without any fear of contradiction, report to this august house and the people of the North West province that significant progress has been made in steering this province in the right direction and strengthening the capacity of government delivery of quality service to the people, as well as mending the broken bridges between ourselves, communities and organised labour," Mokgoro said, delivering the State of the Province Address at the Mmabatho stadium.

The North West has been under administration following the collapse of governance and service delivery which sparked widespread community protests.

In April 2018 a wave of mass violent protest swept through the North West province, as residents took to the streets demanding that former premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.

The protest started in Montshioa near Mahikeng and spilt over to other parts of the province.

Mokgoro said six senior and executive managers had been suspended and were facing disciplinary action related to serious financial misconduct.

"An additional five officials in the department of health are facing disciplinary charges linked to fraud, corruption and transgression of treasury regulations and the PFMA involving more than R350 million," he said.

"In the Office of the Premier, two chief directors have been suspended on charges linked to irregular payment in relation to the Nepo Data Dynamics ICT contract."

Mokgoro said the investigation against 11 other officials in the Office of the Premier were underway, and his office was reviewing 31 cases of corruption and maladministration that were reported to an investigation unit established in the office of the premier.

" These cases will be referred for disciplinary action, if found to have merit."

African News Agency/ANA