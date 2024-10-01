‘Sounds like you’re trying to convince yourself’ - South Africans on Shivambu saying no regrets on joining MK

In one of the most unexpected political moves in 2024, Floyd Shivambu abandoned the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for former president Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe (MK Party). Several weeks later, the national organiser for the new party is sticking to his guns and proudly announced that he is glad he took the decision.

“The best decision ever! Viva,” the politician posted just after 1am on Tuesday, October 1 on X (formerly Twitter). The best decision ever! Viva @MkhontoweSizwex! pic.twitter.com/gi7gvL2fy7 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 30, 2024 With this posted on the public platform, South Africans reacted with their unfiltered thoughts to Shivambu.

“I wonder why you still have to justify it,” X user Thembi Xaba replied. Another individual going by the surname UrbanfarmerSA seemed to echo this sentiment. “Sounds like this guy is trying to convince himself,” he posted. Neo Mohatlane quoted the posted, saying that Shivambu should be honest and recognise that the MK Party will implode after Zuma dies.

Others want Shivambu to move on. “You have moved on chief, show some maturity stop being childish. Thina (US) we are equally happy that you have left. “You thought that the @EFFSouthAfrica was Shivambu Pty Ltd Brian benefited a lot from the establishment of EFF. There is no single day where we think about you mr best decision,” commented Thabo Senamela.

Floyd Mabasa simply called Shivambu an attention-seeker for making the post. “I applaud you for choosing you! EFF is toxic, now you moved from a cult movement to a den of goons,” said another X user, Prue. Siphakanyiswa added their two cents by saying that he can attest to Shivambu’s stance because he has seen that it is a different crowd that the politician is addressing now that he is at the MK Party, along ‘experienced comrades’.