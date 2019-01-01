International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Cape Town - South Africa officially assumed its seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement that South Africa would serve its term from 1919 to 2020.

"South Africa was overwhelmingly elected to serve on the Council by the United Nations General Assembly on 8 June 2018. As President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected at the time: 'This will be the third time that South Africa will be serving in the Security Council since the dawn of democracy in 1994. We are humbled and honoured by the confidence the international community has demonstrated in our capability to contribute to the resolution of global challenges.'"

In June last year, the UN General Assembly also elected Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Indonesia to serve as non-permanent members of the council.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it will dedicate South Africa's tenure to the legacy of late President Nelson Mandela "whose values and commitment to peace were commemorated last year during the centenary of his birth."

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, said: “The world is facing huge challenges, including rising unilateralism and widening geo-political divisions. These challenges threaten our collective resolve to address global challenges of peace, security and development. South Africa will thus utilise its tenure on the Security Council to promote the maintenance of international peace and security through advocating for the peaceful settlement of disputes and inclusive dialogue."

She said the role of women in conflict resolution would also be emphasised.

“South Africa looks forward to collaborating with all other members of the Security Council in promoting the maintenance of international peace and security and the social well-being and advancement of all the peoples of the world."

