South Africa awaits the crucial announcement of Ramaphosa’s cabinet members

By Hope Ntanzi
South Africa is currently in a state of eager anticipation following the recent inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, June 19. The nation now awaits the announcement of the new cabinet members, a decision that carries significant weight in shaping the country’s political landscape and future trajectory.
The president's inauguration signified a crucial turning point in South African politics, with both citizens and observers anticipating a new beginning and revitalised determination in governance. Confronted by various hurdles, his administration must address economic stagnation, substantial unemployment rates, and ongoing government inefficiency and issues impacting service delivery.
The selection of cabinet members is seen as a crucial step towards addressing these challenges, as the government of national unity takes shape. Many citizens are looking forward to a diverse and competent team that can deliver on the promises and restore confidence in the government.
The public opinion hub X (formerly Twitter) has been abuzz with speculation and reactions. Users across the platform have been carefully discussing potential candidates for key ministerial positions, reflecting a mixture of hope, scepticism and curiosity.
Some users expressed caution, emphasising the need for competence over novelty. They stress that the new cabinet must be capable of implementing practical reforms and policies that benefit all South Africans, regardless of political affiliation or background.
HONEST HARDWORKING SOUTH AFRICANS 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 with SOUTH AFRICANS AT HEART ❤️ regardless political affiliation who will work as a TEAM to take our country FORWARD👉— C.M Mathekga (@Mantsi_) June 20, 2024
As the country looks forward to the official announcement, the reactions on Twitter provide a snapshot of public expectations and aspirations of the future of the direction of the nation.
🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as police minister or National commissioner👮![CDATA[]]>🏽♂️ 👮![CDATA[]]>🏽asomblief🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽Naledi Pando as vice president, Aaron Motswaledi as min of Home Affairs, Mogoeng Mogoeng as min of justice, panyaza lesufi min of public works, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi min of edu, Gen Holomisa min def— Thabang (@ThabangCole) June 20, 2024
The ministry of home affairs should be given to Patriotic Alliance.— DEAN MOHALE (Renaissance Man) (@DEANO2O3) June 20, 2024
Mackenzie as Home Affairs
Motsoaledi as Employment and Labour
Floyd Shivambu at DTI
Mmusi at Education
Quinton at Small businesses
Helen Zile as VP. Since he adores whites. John Steen should be appointed Finance Minister so that he can use his financial expertise to help fix...— Boris Roberts. (@AyukRobert) June 20, 2024
@enca...it would be nice to see John Steenhuizen as Vice President to show SA is moving forward and not viewing colour as an issue no more....— Mr.B (@Wackhead198) June 20, 2024
General Mkhwanazi as Minister of Police......
Beyond the names themselves, there is also keen interest in the composition of the cabinet on whether it will include new faces, retain experienced incumbents or strike a balance between continuity and change.
The decisions made in the coming days will not only shape the future of the nation, but also set the tone for Ramaphosa’s presidency going forward.
IOL Politics