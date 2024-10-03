South Africa expresses “grave concern” at continued escalation of hostilities in Middle East

Government has expressed “grave” concern over the continuing escalation of military action by State of Israel on its neighbour, the State Palestine and the Lebanese Republic, as well as the subsequent response by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria said South Africa was calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid actions that would escalate tensions in a particularly fragile region.

Dirco spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri said it is vulnerable groups who suffer the most under conflict. “The continued occupation of Palestine has denied the Palestinian people their enshrined rights of self-determination and statehood, which remains a prerequisite to restoring peace and security in the region,” he said. South Africa is calling on the international community and the United Nations Security Council, in particular, to address the spiralling conflict.

“South Africa reiterates the concern expressed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres, that he was ‘alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation’ and ‘…that neither the region nor the world can afford another war’,” said Phiri. “It was noted with dismay that the United Nations Secretary-General was declared as persona non grata by the State of Israel, and South Africa calls on the international community to commit to uphold international law, international humanitarian law, human rights law and the purposes and principals of the United Nations Charter to maintain international peace and security for all, without prejudice or favour.” The South African government says as long as there is impunity for unlawful acts, war and injustice will continue.