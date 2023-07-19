South Africa must not be forced to take sides in geopolitics and should focus on getting into talks with its major trade partners to ensure trade relations are secured, said former president Kgalema Motlanthe. The former statesman was speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue taking place in Johannesburg this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it had been agreed that only President Xi Jinping of China, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi would attend the summit in Sandton. Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Mr Sergey Lavrov. inance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni are also in Washington this week to hold discussions with senior officials in the US over the extension of the preferential trade agreement and investments and to push for the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).