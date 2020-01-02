Durban - IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said in his New Year message on Thursday that South Africa needed a new captain.
"The South African ship needs a new captain, and that captain is the IFP, because those who have landed us in the current problems cannot in good faith be the ones to get us out."
Hlabisa also said that it was a fallacy that there was anything "new" about the country.
"As we mark the start of a new year and a new decade, we must be mindful that we are not a new South Africa; we are still faced with escalating unemployment, debilitating corruption, pandemic inequality and socio-economic injustices."
In the face of the newness of the year and decade ahead, he said, South Africa needed new leadership and new solutions, and "the IFP" had both.