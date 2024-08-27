South Africa to host Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, seeking to enhance relations

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola will on Friday host his counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Kingdom of Norway. South Africa and Norway have developed a close relationship dating back to the early years of the struggle against apartheid, when Norway became an active supporter of organised resistance against the apartheid regime.

“Since establishing formal diplomatic relations, South Africa and Norway have sought to deepen cooperation in maritime sectors, alternative and renewable energy, environmental protection, science and technology, and skills development,” said Crispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). South Africa and Norway hold similar positions of strengthening multilateral approaches to improving global peace and security, including promoting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda. Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Kingdom of Norway, Espen Barth Eide will be in South Africa this week. Picture: Norway MFA/X Phiri said the two ministers will discuss ways to further strengthen their relations and exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of common interest.

On another note, Lamola will embark on a Working Visit to the United States of America starting on September 12, 2024. This visit precedes the 79th United Nations General Assembly. “During the Working Visit, the minister is expected to engage in high-level activities during the work,” said Phiri. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media On Monday, IOL reported that was travelling back home from Japan, where he attended the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) ministerial meeting.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the TICAD ministerial meeting, Lamola had a business roundtable discussion with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to further strengthen economic cooperation. “Among other matters, the meeting noted two critical economic developments. Following successful diplomatic negotiations, an agreement between the two countries was signed earlier this year, establishing a protocol for the export of South African avocados to Japan,” said Clayson Monyela, head public diplomacy at Dirco. The first consignment arrived in Japan last week, coinciding with Lamola’s working visit.