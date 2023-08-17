South Africa to roll out maximum security for BRICS Summit

As South Africa prepares to host one of the biggest events on the global political calendar, the BRICS Summit, all arms of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster have been brought in to provide maximum security.
Maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event have been deployed. Together with the various law enforcement agencies including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), law enforcement are in the midst of executing and implementing the security plan, which will include more boots on the ground, said National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).
The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday, August 22 to Thursday, August 24. However, heavy security measures have already been rolled out as a number of international leaders, heads of state, ministers and politicians attend numerous pre-Summit events across the country.
According to NatJoints chairperson, Lt. General Tebello Mosikili, a priority committee comprised of various government departments across all three spheres, have been meeting regularly with all relevant role players to ensure a security plan was developed that looked at transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security.
Mosikili said that high density operations, including increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols would also be conducted.
The teams would also conduct operations and deploy members to crime hotspots to ensure heightened security.
IOL