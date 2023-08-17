South Africa to roll out maximum security for BRICS Summit

As South Africa prepares to host one of the biggest events on the global political calendar, the BRICS Summit, all arms of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster have been brought in to provide maximum security.

Maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event have been deployed. Together with the various law enforcement agencies including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), law enforcement are in the midst of executing and implementing the security plan, which will include more boots on the ground, said National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).