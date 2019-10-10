Johannesburg - The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has claimed that life at the embattled South African Airways (SAA) was much better under the leadership of former chairperson Dudu Myeni and that Myeni has been made a scapegoat for the airline’s historical failures.
Secretary-general of SACCA Mpho Moikangoa told Independent Media that current board acting chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso interfered in operational matters at the airline and had been involved in the improper awarding of an SAA tender to a company called 21st Century.
He said that they had raised the issue about Mgoduso with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan but no action had been taken and a blind eye was turned on the alleged illegal awarding of the tender to 21st Century.
Moikangoa also alleged that Gordhan was working in cahoots with the South African Airways Pilots Association and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) against Myeni.
Both organisations have gone to court to try and have Myeni declared a delinquent director.