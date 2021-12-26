South African political parties and leaders mourn Desmond Tutu's passing

DURBAN -- Tributes and words of condolences continue to pour in following the passing away of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, aged 90, on Sunday morning, South African leaders and political parties have also joined the world in mourning the global icon. Mourning the death of Tutu, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), said Tutu had served the country well.

"Archbishop Tutu served his country with the utmost commitment. He was a man of faith and strong convictions who sought freedom for the oppressed. His contribution to the liberation struggle will forever be honoured in the telling of history and his pursuit of reconciliation between black and white will stand as his life’s testimony," he said in a statement. He added: "As we grieve this great loss, Archbishop Tutu will be honoured for his humanity, his compassion and his capacity for forgiveness. He represented exactly what was needed as our country and the world transitioned from racial injustice to deepening democracy. We are grateful for his life and his service." Buthelezi further highlighted that while they had a difficult relationship in the past, mainly during the South African struggle for freedom they grew to be friends later in the years.

"It is no secret, of course, that Archbishop Tutu and I did not always see eye to eye. There were moments during our liberation struggle when his actions were difficult to understand. Yet we were in the midst of a tempest. I have no doubt that we were both following our conscience and doing what we believed to be right. This is underscored by the friendship we came to know over the last decade of his life." Joining global mourners, the Africa4Palestine movement, which is known for backing global actions for the Palestinian cause, said he was a dear friend of the Palestinian people and an ally of all oppressed peoples across the globe and specifically of the Palestinian people in their struggle against Israeli apartheid. "We and the Palestinians have lost an indomitable fighter, a courageous leader and a moral icon without equal. We are bereft of a prophet who consistently warned against ideas of cheap peace that may come without justice. I am immensely grateful for having travelled and worked with the Archbishop in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, in solidarity with the Palestinians against Israeli occupation and in supporting various other causes. His boundless love, his wit and humour and his unflinching and principled commitment to a better world will always inspire us," it said.

The ANC, which Tutu tormented in his last years, accusing it of erratic and deviant behaviour, also mourned Tutu, referring to him as an internationally renowned spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner. "The Arch was not only an extraordinary human being but he also served as a reminder of the role that he and many other religious leaders played in bringing apartheid to its knees and restoring the dignity of all South Africans. His selfless service to his church and country tells the story of a man who has etched his name in the history books. “The Arch dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa, leading tirelessly from the front for the liberation of our country and the arduous process of building common nationhood, which he endearingly dubbed the Rainbow Nation. During his tenure as the Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Archbishop Tutu, pulled no punches in condemning the atrocities committed by the apartheid regime and its architects, against black South Africans," the governing party said.

Dr Blade Nzimande, the South African Communist Party General Secretary, said they will remember him for the work he did when he was the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, among others. "The commission was an essential part of our transition from apartheid to our current and developing democratic transition. Its final report referred to a number of cases for prosecution. A long time has now passed. There has been little progress. However, recently the National Prosecuting Authority announced it has appointed a team of prosecutors to investigate some of those cases. This step is crucial, although it is belated," he said. [email protected]