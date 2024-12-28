South African political parties express concern over Mozambique’s election-triggered violence

South African political parties have voiced increasing concern over the violence and political instability unfolding in neighboring Mozambique following the controversial October 2024 general elections. Reports of widespread protests, human rights violations, and destruction of property, including assets belonging to South African citizens, have raised alarms about the safety of citizens and the broader regional impact.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemned the Mozambican government’s heavy-handed response to the protests, which have claimed the lives of more than 20 people, including two police officers, and resulted in hundreds of injuries and arrests. EFF National Spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, expressed the party’s dismay, stating. "The Mozambican government’s failure to address the basic needs of its people has led to an untenable situation, where peaceful protests are met with live ammunition and repression. The people of Mozambique deserve better, and the international community must stand with them."

Meanwhile, ActionSA President Herman Mashaba highlighted the broader implications of the violence for the region, stressing that instability in Mozambique could have a direct impact on South Africa. Mashaba commented. "When things go bad in our neighboring countries, they really go bad. Mozambique’s crisis could spill over, and we must ensure that South Africa’s borders are secure, while calling for a peaceful resolution facilitated by a credible body like the African Union or SADC." The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed concern about the safety of South African nationals in Mozambique.

Willie Aucamp, DA Member of Parliament, urged immediate action to protect citizens and prevent further escalation. "The Mozambican government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents, including South African citizens. We call on the South African government to engage urgently with Mozambique and work towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis," Aucamp said. The political instability in Mozambique has left the region on edge, with fears of a worsening humanitarian crisis and potential regional spillover.