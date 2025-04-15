South African youth must do more at elections to shape the country's future

South African youth participation in elections and integrated development plans by municipalities tends to be low and they have been encouraged to take a more active role in shaping the country's future. This message was conveyed through discussions led by panellists at the Youth and the Constitution Dialogue event hosted at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The event was held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter under the theme ‘Freedom in Our Hands: Youth Shaping Constitutional Democracy’. Commissioner Janet Love of the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) noted a decline in youth voter turnout from 1994 to subsequent years. She attributed the decline to uncertainty among young people about the voting process, beyond the initial enthusiasm of embracing democracy in 1994.

She said the IEC launched various initiatives to boost voter education and increase voter registration opportunities in response to the decline. According to her, the 2024 election saw a significant increase in voter registration among 18 to 19-year-olds, with a staggering rise of over 250% in this age group. “It is true that the registration for that category of voters increased the participation of that category of voters. Unfortunately, although it increased significantly that number was starting from a very low base,” she said.

She urged young people to take part in democratic processes in order to make the country work. “You have to make your future. Otherwise another person from the other part of the world will tell us whether you should have affirmative action or not,” she said. Senior manager at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzi Malaza, expressed concern about the limited involvement of young people in the IDP processes.

She said: “It is important to encourage youth to participate because as you participate you bring ideas and raise your issues with the municipality. Generally, especially in rural areas you find that it is mostly your old people who are participating. However, many complain that their issues are not being addressed properly.” Commissioner Chris Nissen of the South African Human Rights Commission noted that many complaints from young people are collective and often manifest as street protests, driven by concerns about unemployment and its impact on their families. He said the commission often engages with institutions like municipalities across different provinces to address these issues and find solutions.

He described the frustration of seeing sewage overflowing in the streets like fountains and potholes that remain unrepaired, despite warning signs. Instead of fixing the issues, he mentioned that a significant amount of money is spent on hiring scientists to study the potholes, while basic services like sewage maintenance are neglected. “And fact of the matter, people think it is normal to live with sewage in our streets. It is not normal; it really degrades our people,” he said.