Johannesburg - The DA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to live up to the government’s promise not to bail out cash-strapped SAA after it agreed to increase the wages of striking workers last week.
DA spokesperson on public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia slammed the airline for the agreement, saying the Treasury should not fund it.
“The leadership structures of SAA know they cannot and will not be able to fulfil these wage promises and the DA fears that the taxpayer will once again be forced to pay the price in the form of a bailout,” Cachalia said.
SAA announced last week it had reached an agreement with workers for a 5.9% wage increase.
According to SAA, the strike cost the airline around R50million because the industrial action saw many flights being grounded.