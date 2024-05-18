South Africans in London turn out in numbers to cast their vote in the 2024 Elections

South African citizens living in countries abroad have started the process for voting and some have woken up early just to make the queues. South African academic administrator Adam Habib, who is the Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a series of pictures that showed how people had turned up in their numbers to vote in London.

South African citizens living in London have come out in their numbers to cast their votes, over the two days of special votes. Habib shared that he thought the process would be a quick in-and-out, but the queue in front of him said otherwise. “South Africa house in London this morning for the general election. I thought that I would go down quickly in the morning and vote easily. I realised my vote - like my country - is going to take time and work,” he tweeted.

South Africa house in London this morning for the general election. I thought that I would go down quickly in the morning and vote easily. I realised my vote - like my country - is going to take time and work. 😉![CDATA[]]>😁 pic.twitter.com/7FrxtmVDgj — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) May 18, 2024 Friday, May 17 marked the first day of voting in the National and Provincial Elections 2024 for citizens abroad. “Given the high numbers of expected voters in London at 24,194, this station will operate on both the 18 and 19 May, 2024,” said Electoral Commission Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo at a media briefing held in Pretoria. Mamabolo said the international segment of the voters roll for out-of-country voters has 56,698 voters, but the total number of people expected to vote is 76,580.