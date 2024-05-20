South Africans living abroad make their mark in special vote

Voting has wrapped up for hundreds of locals living abroad and for many, it was a chance to catch up with fellow South Africans and bond over what they miss most about home and dance to Brenda Fassie songs and of course, SA’s ‘unofficial official national anthem’, Sister Bethina! Speaking to IOL, a former Newlands East resident now living in London, Sherwyn Cupido-Weaich, said he and hubby, Ryan Cupido-Weaich, stood in a queue for four hours so they could make their mark.

“It gave me home affairs vibes. Normally I would never queue but every vote counts,” he said. “It ended up a vibe, we made friends, danced and all shared biltong, chips and stories about what we miss about home.”

South Africans now living in London, Ryan Cupido-Weaich and Sherwyn Cupido-Weaich. Picture: Supplied The couple show off their thumds. Picture: Supplied The SA flag flown in London as hundreds of South Africans voted. Picture: Supplied

The Chetty and Kemp families show off their thumbs. Picture: Supplied Kerzia Chettty said she had an “absolutely seamless” experience. “There was a queue for seniors and parents with kids. This was awesome! The IEC officials were incredibly friendly and welcoming,” she said.

“You can see they even let the kids be apart of the experience. The atmosphere was out of this world. We had the political parties on the stairs dancing together to Brenda Fassie and Sista Bethina.” Chetty joked about seeing bottles of Castle Lagers and Savannas in the vicinity. “In true South African style it was an absolute vibe. Was also nice to hear people say they came really far, even Wales,” the former Durbanite told IOL.

“We all had the same sentiment, we have a responsibility to our families and friends as well our fellow citizens back home. Everyone misses SA and are still invested in the prospects of a unified, successful nation.” The Electoral Commission (IEC) said overall, special voting abroad proceeded smoothly with no major incidents. This is a testament to the meticulous logistics, planning, and execution of those plans across all missions. The Commission further expressed its gratitude to the around 78,000 citizens who showed up at voting stations around the world to take part in the elections.

“Appreciations are also due to voters who in some instances had to endure intemperate weather, wait in queues for extended periods, and travel significant distances,” the IEC said. “In many stations, a steady flow of voters was reported throughout the day with some missions only closing some two hours beyond their scheduled operating hours,” it said. “Notwithstanding, voters still expressed gratitude on social media and other platforms for the seamless voting experience and level of service they received at stations.”

The IEC said at this stage, any reports on voter turn out should be treated as unconfirmed “Analysis of the reports would be speculative. The ballots may only be counted after the close of voting stations in the country on 29 May. Only then may the Commission communicate definitively on turnout for the election,” the IEC said. South Africans, living in SA, are expected to vote on May 29.