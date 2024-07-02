South Africans mixed reaction to Ramaphosa’s new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the seventh Cabinet of the Republic of South Africa. With more than a few surprises, people have a lot to say on social media. Here are some posts:

“Mr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the racist FF Plus and the apartheid enclave of Orania, ironically, if not cynically appointed cabinet minister to run prisons full of blacks in ‘democratic’ South Africa - 30 years after the ‘end of Apartheid’ - thanks to the ANC of Ramaphosa,” wrote one X (Twitter) user. Mr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the racist FF Plus and the apartheid enclave of Orania, ironically, if not cynically appointed cabinet minister to run prisons full of blacks in 'democratic' South Africa - 30 years after the 'end of Apartheid - thanks to the ANC of Ramaphosa! pic.twitter.com/EsY1jmhnyI — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 1, 2024 Another was optimistic with: “This cabinet looks good. The next five years are going to be the best we have ever had. Well done South Africa.”

This cabinet looks good. The next 5 Years are going to be the best we’ve ever had🤞![CDATA[]]>🏾 Well done South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/AKMj5xSOR4 — 𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝘄![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗲 🔥![CDATA[]]>🚀 (@unclescrooch) July 1, 2024 Others netizens sought to thank some politicians leaving the cabinet, such as Dr Naledi Pandor. “Thank you for your service, you have fought the fight. Thank you for being one of the most brilliant leaders in South Africa.” Another posted a video of a man in a farmer’s outfit dancing and lamented that with John Steenhuisen as the new Minister of Agriculture, ‘the land is gone’.

John Steenhuisen right now as the Minister of Agriculture 😩. The land is gone! 🎶 In South Africa our laaaaand 🎶 #Cabinet pic.twitter.com/eRnMP4n2bU — 👠Amza👠 (@Amza_5) June 30, 2024 With 77 members, South Africa has one of the largest cabinets in the world. “South Africa’s newly announced cabinet ranks as the most bloated and expensive globally,” another user wrote.

“South Africa's executive is now 77 members. 77= 32 ministers + 43 deputy ministers. Ministers earn R2.7 million while deputy ministers earn R2.2 million per year. Injecting costs of VIP protection (R500m) and support staffing (R390m) you have a cabinet burning through at least R1bn,” he added. South Africa's newly announced cabinet ranks as the most bloated & expensive globally



here's why size matters [thread] — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 1, 2024 “The DA has a young team deployed to cabinet. Their leader, Steenhuisen, is 23 years younger than Ramaphosa. Four out of their six ministers haven't reached 40 yet. The oldest DA minister is Dr Dion George at 58-years-old,” posted another netizen.