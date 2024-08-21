South Africans push for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to leave the ‘cult’ of EFF and Malema’s ‘dictatorial’ rule

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cope with not just undesirable elections results and now the void left by former ‘ride or die’ Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema has set the tone of what he thinks of would-be dissenters. In an impassioned speech, Malema made it clear that he is not afraid of a possible mass flight of members going to join other political parties.

This follows the reveal that Ndlozi’s wife, writer Mmabatho Montsho liked a post about the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) by Shivambu. Chief among them, according to South African netizens, is one of the few remaining EFF juggernauts, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. His silence amid the party’s turmoil has opened a slew of rumours and speculation.

Here is what some South Africans have to say on the matter: On Malema’s speech, Emmanuel Munyai said on X (previously Twitter) that he wishes that Shivambu not utter a word in response and that Ndlozi should exit. “As for Ndlozi he should be packing his bags and leave after the disrespect directed to his wife. Malema just proved what Boy once said,” wrote Munyai. I wish that Floyd Shivambu should not respond on what was said yesterday, it can create more unnecessary attention. As for Ndlozi he should be packing his bags a leave after the disrespect directed to his wife. Malema just proved what Boy once said.



— Emmanuel Munyai (@ETshamugero) August 20, 2024 Thokozani Dolukhulu expressed the same sentiment, saying Ndlozi must just leave Malema and his “slowly dying party”. “This leave now speech was directed to him,” he posted on X. Ndlozi must just leave Malema and his slowly dying party this leave now speech was directed to him. 😅![CDATA[]]>🤞#ndlozi #JuliusMalema #parker #berge #effgroundforcesforum pic.twitter.com/vwX5d44CH7

— ThokozaniDolukhulu (@TkayDolukhulu) August 19, 2024 “In the space of four days... Julius Malema revealed his true colours towards his ‘brother’ Floyd Shivambu. What now for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi?” MzansiKnight asked. In the space of 4 days... #JuliusMalema reveals his true colours towards his "brother" #Floyd Shivambu. What now for Mbuyiseni #Ndlozi? #EFF #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/pv15kx6WB7 — MissKnowItAll (@MzansiKnight) August 20, 2024 X user, sfiso152 also commented: “It’s almost midday (Tuesday, August 20), and Ndlozi continues to frustrate that dictator who wants him gone. Stay put, my leader. He is not going to dictate terms here. Raise this matter internally and watch him explode.”

However, Valencia Maseko posted on the micro-blogging platform that she did not expect the EFF leader to behave like a “dictator”. “It’s disheartening to see him spiralling out of control as an egomaniac. A person who is quick to expose others' secrets can be very dangerous,” she posted. I didn't expect Julius Malema to behave like a dictator. It's disheartening to see him spiraling out of control as an egomaniac. A person who is quick to expose others' secrets can be very dangerous.

— VALENCIAM🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@MasekoValenciaN) August 20, 2024 Another X user, who goes by BafanaSurprise, added that the EFF is simply a cult and that supporters of the party need an intervention from God. The EFF it’s a cult, People who believe in this movement need a serious saving directly from God! pic.twitter.com/0x1t8Op784 — Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) August 20, 2024 However, caponatacommie disagrees, and directs the cult allegations at the MKP instead.