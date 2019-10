DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)



Johannesburg - Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille's election as the chair of the DA's Federal Council has brought some humour to social media with a trending hashtag #ClearlyBetterThanZille.

Zille was elected at the weekend and her comeback into politics has received mixed reactions politically and in society. The hashtag #ClearlyBetterThanZille is being used as a humorous attempt at breaking the ice.





Social media users are posting pictures of things that could be described as being better than Zille. The humour serves as a reminder of how controversial a political figure Zille has become over the years.