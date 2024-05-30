South Africans slam the IEC after being denied the vote

By Mthobisi Nozulela Some South Africans who did not get to cast their vote in the 2024 general elections on Wednesday because they had not applied for a Section 24A vote have slammed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for violating their constitutional right.

The newly formed Electoral Amendment Act, Section 24A mandates that people can only vote where they have registered to vote, and that they can only vote outside of their voting district if they had notified the IEC in advance. However, on election day, some people appeared oblivious to the process and were shocked when they were turned away from the different voting stations. With frustrations seemingly at an all-time high after being turned away, some South Africans took to social media to air their grievances over the entire process.

X user @Ramaesela2011, venting her frustration with the process, said she did not know she would fall sick and would be in a hospital in Gauteng on Wednesday, accusing the IEC of violating her right to vote. "I didn't know ngizogula, (I would fall sick) Gugu. Ngisesbhedlela (I am in hospital) in Gauteng and I won't be able to travel to MP to vote. I didn't plan to get sick before the 17th of May. What the IEC did with Section 24A is a violation of our rights. I deserve to vote! It is my right." I didn't know ngizogula, Gugu. Ngisesbhedlela in Gauteng and I won't be able to travel to MP to vote. I didn't plan to get sick before the 17th of May.



— Sam Pam ☠ (@Ramaesela2011) May 27, 2024 Others called on the IEC to scrap the Section 24A provision altogether as it prevented people from exercising their democratic right to vote. Another X user, @LitSego said a lot of people could not vote because of unforeseen circumstances that took them away from where they’re registered to vote. “Quite a number of people couldn’t vote because they were too far from their registered stations, because of unforeseen circumstances post the 17th (May 17 was the cut-off day to apply for Section 24A). They need to scrap it,” the user said. Quite a number of people couldn’t vote because they were too far from their registered stations because of unforeseen circumstances post the 17th (Section 24A). They need to scrap it fr.

— 𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐢 (@LitSego) May 30, 2024 Another X user, @RamaboduObakeng said IEC Section 24A was a mess. “That IEC Section 24A is a mess whoever approved that section in parliament doesn’t understand our people at all.” https://x.com/RamaboduObakeng/status/1795368119902654924 https://x.com/RamaboduObakeng/status/1795368119902654924 On Wednesday, IOL reported that ActionSA leader and Premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango had concerns, saying many students at universities would not be able to vote. Since it was exam time, they would not be able to go back home and vote as they had not changed their addresses.