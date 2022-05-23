South Africans urged to have their say on Climate Change Bill before May 27

Chairperson of Dear South Africa Rob Hutchinson said: “The draft bill seeks to develop an effective climate change response and a long-term transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society in the context of sustainable development.”

Johannesburg – Dear South Africa has urged all South Africans to practise their right to participate in change making processes by having their say in the mooted Climate Change Bill before Friday, May 27.

Hutchinson added: “The proposed Bill includes personal carbon budgets determined by the minister along with emissions regulations and limits on all persons. This is the next step in the introduction of carbon tax, applicable to all South Africans.”

This bill was formally introduced on February 18 to the National Assembly by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, with hopes that this bill will be an adequate response to climate change and its effects.

“Participation is an opportunity for you to influence policy proposals from the government before a decision is made. As we have seen, public pressure does create impact – and your voice is a powerful influence on the direction of our democracy,” said Hutchinson.